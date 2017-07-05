NEWS

La Porte firefighter crashes vehicle into child's bedroom

La Porte firefighter reportedly slams vehicle into house

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
A firefighter in uniform was reportedly on the way to a call Tuesday night when his vehicle slammed into a child's bedroom at a La Porte home. Fortunately, the child escaped injury.

Authorities received a call of the crash around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Shady Lane.

Witnesses said a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed jumped a ditch, crashed through a steel fence and into a child's bedroom. The room was vacant when the vehicle plowed into it.

The homeowner said the child normally sleeps in his own room but decided to spend the night in his sibling's bedroom.

According to witnesses, the driver was reportedly wearing a La Porte Fire Department uniform and told first responders that he was heading to a call.

A resident, though, said the same man has been speeding through the neighborhood for years, nearly hitting multiple kids. That person states the man uses fire calls as the reason for the speeding.

The crash is under a DWI investigation. The identity of the driver was not immediately disclosed by police.

