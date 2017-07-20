Live Broadcast
NEWS
Investigators: Boyfriend shot girlfriend, killed her friend
KTRK
Thursday, July 20, 2017 05:10PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A boyfriend is behind bars for allegedly shooting his girlfriend and killing her friend.
On Live at 5, Miya Shay will have more on this breaking story.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston