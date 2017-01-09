NEWS

Man ordered to stay away from kids after being charged with wife's murder
A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found stabbed to death inside their west Harris County home.

A man charged in the murder of his wife found stabbed to death in their west Harris County home last week has been ordered to have no contact with his children.

Rene Jaime, 52, appeared before a judge where prosecutors released new details about the night of the stabbing.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies were called to a home on the 22400 block of Coriander Drive around 9pm Thursday.

Detectives say a family disturbance between a husband and a wife ended in her stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found her body with multiple stab wounds. According to court documents, Rene used a fire poker to kill his wife, 52-year-old Mary Jamie.

Prosecutors revealed in court Monday that the fire poker was still in Mary's neck when investigators arrived at the scene.

Deputies said Rene told them that he and his wife got into an argument while their two teenage sons were in the home. They were not in the room during the stabbing.

Rene was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

A judge set his bond to $50,000.

