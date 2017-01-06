  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Live video from Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Husband allegedly used screwdriver in stabbing death of wife in west Harris County
A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found stabbed to death inside their west Harris County home.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Harris County Precinct 5 deputies were called to a home on the 22400 block of Coriander Drive around 9pm Thursday.

Detectives say a family disturbance between a husband and a wife ended in her stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found her body with multiple stab wounds. According to court documents, 52-year-old Rene Jaime used a screwdriver or fire poker to kill his wife, 52-year-old Mary Jamie.

Deputies said Rene told them that he and his wife got into an argument while their two teenage sons were in the home. They were not in the room during the stabbing.

Jaime was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in Katy.

