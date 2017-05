A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday evening after falling into the family pool in southwest Houston, police said.Emergency officials arrived to the home in the 5700 block of South Braeswood Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.According to police, the girl was able to slip outside while her mom was inside the home.Firefighters administered CPR to the girl on the way to a nearby hospital.The death is being treated as an accident.