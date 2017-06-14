HPD: 10-month-old killed during shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 10-month-old boy has died after a shooting in southwest Houston, police said.
Police arrived on the scene in the 5300 block of North Braeswood just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to investigators, the child was outside with his father when three men started shooting.
The father ran to a nearby Valero gas station for help.
"He was screaming and said 'somebody shot my baby,'" eyewitness Mari Hidalgo said.
A woman tells @abc13houston what she saw and heard in the moments after a child was shot and killed in Southwest Houston at 4 #Breaking pic.twitter.com/OKUEy0gAp7— Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) June 14, 2017
Police are still searching for the three suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.
