HPD: 10-month-old killed during shooting in SW Houston

10-month-old dies after being shot in SW Houston, Elissa Rivas reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 10-month-old boy has died after a shooting in southwest Houston, police said.

Police arrived on the scene in the 5300 block of North Braeswood just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to investigators, the child was outside with his father when three men started shooting.

The father ran to a nearby Valero gas station for help.

"He was screaming and said 'somebody shot my baby,'" eyewitness Mari Hidalgo said.



Police are still searching for the three suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

