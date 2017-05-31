HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One person was shot after a fight broke out over a handicapped parking spot at a post office in southeast Houston.
Investigators were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Broadway Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, two men were arguing over the spot when the altercation turned violent.
One of the men had a concealed handgun license and claimed he shot the other person in self-defense.
The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff