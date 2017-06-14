NEWS

Who is Zack Barth? More on Houstonian shot in Virginia park attack

Houston man wounded in shooting at Republican baseball practice (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been named as one of the victims of Wednesday morning's shooting at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Zack Barth is the legislative correspondent for Austin Congressman Roger Williams.

His father told ABC13 reporter Tom Abrahams his son is "okay," and has received well wishes from Speaker of the House Paul Ryan after the shooting.

Here is what we know about Barth:

He's a Spartan and a Longhorn
Barth graduated from Stratford High School in Houston's Spring Branch ISD, and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude in 2015 from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in government.

Served Congressmen, Governors and Mayor Pro-Tem
Barth has had a lengthy career in government in a short time, according to his LinkedIn account.

In addition to working as an intern for then Houston Mayor Pro-Tem and now Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in 2013, he also interned for U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller the very next year.

In 2014, Barth was a fellow at then Gov. Rick Perry's office.

In 2015, he interned for Houston U.S. Rep. John Culberson, managing constituent concerns and interacting with the community.

He also worked in a variety of roles for Texas Congressman Randy Neugebauer.

Last September, he went to work for Austin Congressman Roger Williams as a legislative correspondent.

Presidential campaign experience
Barth worked to help coordinate operations for Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign for eight months.

He loves Houston sports
Unlike many fair weather fans, Barth has shown enthusiastic support on LinkedIn for Houston's sports teams, including the Astros, Rockets and the Texans.

