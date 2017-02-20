NEWS

Houston Jewish center latest to receive bomb threat across the country

Houston Jewish center receives bomb threat, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK)
Federal authorities are looking into threats sent to at least 60 Jewish centers around the country this year.

On Monday, someone called a bomb threat into the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center.

"We immediately went into our safety protocol," Executive VP Joel Dinkin said.

He says about 500 people were inside the center when the bomb threat was made around 10am.

More than 60 threats to Jewish centers across the US, authorities investigating
Threats were communicated to at least 11 Jewish Community Centers today.


"We have certain designated safe spot in the building on the campus and we proceeded with our emergency guidelines accordingly," Dinkin said.

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been 30 hate investigations since November in Houston -- many of them anti-Semitic.

In a statement, White House officials addressed the recent threats against Jewish centers.

"Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individuals freedom. The President has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable," the statement said.
