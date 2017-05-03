An ordained deacon is facing charges he sexually assaulted two young boys, and police believe there may be other victims.Houston police said Barry Durrell, 55, assaulted a 2-year-old boy last May inside a closet at the Houston Seventh Day Adventist Church on West Sam Houston Parkway North.Family members allege the second victim was victimized inside a restroom at the church while he was attending class.Police said family members claimed Durrell repeatedly assaulted the 7-year-old boy at two other locations as well.Investigators said there may be other victims, and asked anyone with information to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-830-3254 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.