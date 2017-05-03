NEWS

Houston church deacon accused of sexually assaulting 2 and 7-year-old boys

HPD says Barry Durrell is accused of sexually assaulting at least two small boys at church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An ordained deacon is facing charges he sexually assaulted two young boys, and police believe there may be other victims.

Houston police said Barry Durrell, 55, assaulted a 2-year-old boy last May inside a closet at the Houston Seventh Day Adventist Church on West Sam Houston Parkway North.

Family members allege the second victim was victimized inside a restroom at the church while he was attending class.

Police said family members claimed Durrell repeatedly assaulted the 7-year-old boy at two other locations as well.

Investigators said there may be other victims, and asked anyone with information to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-830-3254 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

