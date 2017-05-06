NEWS

Homeowner shoots at drive-by suspects, killing 2

EMBED </>More News Videos

A homeowner turned the tables on a group of suspects in a drive-by shooting.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a homeowner fired back during a shooting in North Houston.

Investigators say early Saturday morning a suspect vehicle drove up to the homeowner's house on Glenburnie Drive and starting shooting.

The homeowner was outside at the time and he hid behind a bush in the yard and returned fire. Officers say more than 40 shots were fired in the exchange.

The homeowner struck all three men inside of the car. The driver of the car crashed after the shooting hitting a car and then running into a yard. One suspect died at the scene. The other two fled on foot but didn't make it far. They went to the hospital. One of the suspects died at the hospital. The other suspect underwent surgery for his gunshot wounds. Detectives did not have an update on his current condition.

Miraculously, the homeowner was not struck by the gunfire. He was taken to the police station for questions. He has not been charged. Preliminary officers said it appeared to be self-defense.

On Friday, the day before the shooting, officers said arson investigators were called to the same home after someone attempted to set the home on fire. Officers believe the home was targeted based on both of those incidents.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshomeownersdrive by shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fired Texas officer free on bail after arrest in teen's shooting death
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
Texas companies bid to build $20M border wall prototype
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Voter's guide: May municipal elections are today
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiance: You're rich
Rockets drop Game 3 to the Spurs
Former Conroe HS football player charged with murder
Show More
Texas companies bid to build $20M border wall prototype
Speeding cars crash into homes in Stafford
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Why this weekend's traffic is going to be awful
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
More News
Top Video
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Why this weekend's traffic is going to be awful
Teacher in chicken suit makes good on bet
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
More Video