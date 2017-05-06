Homeowner shoots at drive-by suspects, killing 2

Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a homeowner fired back during a shooting in North Houston.Investigators say early Saturday morning a suspect vehicle drove up to the homeowner's house on Glenburnie Drive and starting shooting.The homeowner was outside at the time and he hid behind a bush in the yard and returned fire. Officers say more than 40 shots were fired in the exchange.The homeowner struck all three men inside of the car. The driver of the car crashed after the shooting hitting a car and then running into a yard. One suspect died at the scene. The other two fled on foot but didn't make it far. They went to the hospital. One of the suspects died at the hospital. The other suspect underwent surgery for his gunshot wounds. Detectives did not have an update on his current condition.Miraculously, the homeowner was not struck by the gunfire. He was taken to the police station for questions. He has not been charged. Preliminary officers said it appeared to be self-defense.On Friday, the day before the shooting, officers said arson investigators were called to the same home after someone attempted to set the home on fire. Officers believe the home was targeted based on both of those incidents.