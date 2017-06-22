Homeless man charged with rape at senior living center

Police have charged a man with the rape of an elderly resident at the Brookdale West University center that happened on June 11.Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, faces up to life in prison if convicted of sexual assault. He is also suspected in other crimes.According to the district attorney's office, Ellis attacked the victim while she was in bed watching television."I was appalled that it would happen," said Sandra Gunn, a realtor whose own mother is a resident of the facility. "I'm very concerned for my mother and her friends that live here.""I think it's dreadful, and there's a sick person out there," said resident Pat Wall.But Wall added that unfortunately, crime happens everywhere, even in complexes where seniors live.Gunn said she's frustrated because the windows at the facility were not locked, and there is no full time security guard after hours. HPD also confirmed there was no working security camera system in the complex at the time of the assault."How can you have a property like this without security, how can you have a property like this without cameras that record? Why do you have cameras if they're not recording to use them," said Gunn, clearly frustrated.Gunn said an attempted burglary in late May at the same facility should have been a wake up call to managers at Brookdale. She is frustrated that security upgrades were not made sooner."Now they are changing the key entry to a fob system, now they have off duty HPD officers, now they're adding new locks on windows and doors. It's too late," she said.Brookdale, one of the largest operators of senior living facilities in the country, confirmed the attack with a statement to Eyewitness News.Officials said Ellis has been homeless in recent years and is known to frequent the vicinity of the attack, as well as the Bellaire and West University Place areas.Authorities are asking anyone with any information about Ellis to contact the Houston Police Department's Adult Sex Crime Division or the Harris County District Attorney's Office's Sex Crimes Unit.The Houston Police Sex Crimes Division can be reached at 713-308-1180 and District Attorney's Sex Crimes Unit at 713-274-0150.