PennaGroup says it has the ability to build a state of the art wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

While much has been said about how President Trump's plans to pay for his proposed border wall, there has been less said about what it will look like.Today we are getting a peek at what we may soon see on our border with Mexico.We've seen the plans from two Texas companies who are bidding to build the massive barrier, including one right here in Houston.Impenetrable. Physical. Tall. Powerful. These are just some of the words the president has used to describe the wall.Trump said the wall would be "beautiful" and feature a "big beautiful door" that would invite immigrants to come to the U.S. legally.While none of the designs we've seen have a door, they are certainly impressive.The Penna Group, a Houston-based military and government contractor, has submitted two border wall plans, including one for a solid, concrete concept and another state-of-the-art design.The group said the second project boasts a double wire mesh and high-polished American steel beams that would allow Border Patrol to observe vulnerable areas while keeping immigrants out.The six-foot high anti-climb cap is designed to prevent intrusion, they said.Both of The Penna Group's plans feature the Seal of the United States of America emblazoned on the wall.Quantum Logistics is another company hoping to get a contact to build the wall, and is located on the border.Their design features a variety of sensors and an anti-dig base that they say will prevent people from entering the U.S. illegally.