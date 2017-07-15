Michael Susberry, the suspect in the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman, exclusively tells ABC13 his story from behind bars.Susberry, a convict out on parole when Janiel Hooten Bernard was killed, admitted to head-butting her before stabbing her with a knife, Gott said. He also identified Wilson for police. Investigators said the two stole her wallet and car.ABC13 reporter Christine Dobbyn interviewed him in prison. Susberry was slow and his hands shaky as he reached for phone with both wrists cuffed.When asked 'Why?' he responded, "I wish I could tell you why, I don't have an answer."According to police, during the confession, Susberry was worried the crime would hurt his 89-year-old mother, who spoke with Eyewitness News on July 5 about her relationship with Bernard.Moteel Susberry described taking trips with her former employer, who even purchased her a car and continued to pay her even though she didn't work for her anymore. Police do not think the suspect's mother was involved in any way.Michael Susberry says his mother has not visited him behind bars. He thinks he's the last person she would want to talk to right now.This week 22-year-old Timesha Wilson was charged as an accused accomplice.