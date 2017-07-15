NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Hedwig Village murder suspect speaks from behind bars

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Susberry, the suspect in the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman, exclusively tells ABC13 his story from behind bars.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Michael Susberry, the suspect in the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman, exclusively tells ABC13 his story from behind bars.

Susberry, a convict out on parole when Janiel Hooten Bernard was killed, admitted to head-butting her before stabbing her with a knife, Gott said. He also identified Wilson for police. Investigators said the two stole her wallet and car.

ABC13 reporter Christine Dobbyn interviewed him in prison. Susberry was slow and his hands shaky as he reached for phone with both wrists cuffed.

When asked 'Why?' he responded, "I wish I could tell you why, I don't have an answer."

According to police, during the confession, Susberry was worried the crime would hurt his 89-year-old mother, who spoke with Eyewitness News on July 5 about her relationship with Bernard.

Moteel Susberry described taking trips with her former employer, who even purchased her a car and continued to pay her even though she didn't work for her anymore. Police do not think the suspect's mother was involved in any way.

Michael Susberry says his mother has not visited him behind bars. He thinks he's the last person she would want to talk to right now.

REALTED: Second suspect arrested in brutal murder of Hedwig Village woman

This week 22-year-old Timesha Wilson was charged as an accused accomplice.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicide investigationwoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump campaign paid Donald Trump Jr.'s lawyer weeks before Russian meeting was revealed
Afghanistan 'Sesame Street' puppet promotes gender equality
Teen facing 15 charges in connection to London acid attacks
Ryan Lochte cleared of criminal charge from Rio incident
More News
Top Stories
Storm damage, funnel cloud reported in Livingston
Soaking storms moving across Houston
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
Afghanistan 'Sesame Street' puppet promotes gender equality
Show More
Late Tootsies founder's Broadacres home for sale
Everything you need to know about smoke detectors
Investigators: Wrong-way driver had 3x legal BAC limit
2 cousins charged in multi-day killing spree
Endangered Sumatran tiger born at National Zoo
More News
Top Video
Storm damage, funnel cloud reported in Livingston
Investigators: Wrong-way driver had 3x legal BAC limit
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
More Video