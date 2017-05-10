NEWS

Haverstock Hills apartment shooting suspect arrested in Florida

Suspect arrested in Florida in connection to deadly Haverstock Hills apartment shooting.,

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The suspect in the Haverstock Hills apartment shooting that resulted in the deaths of two people has been arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth E. Jones, 35, was taken into custody without incident at a residence, officials said.

He fled the Harris County area after being charged with capital murder for the deaths of 31-year-old Gary Rusher and 33-year-old Christopher Beatty.

RELATED: Judge denies bond for brothers in apartment murders
Investigators said Jeremy Jones and Harvey Jones were arrested overnight.



An argument between two groups culminated when Kenneth Jones and his brother Harvey Jones arrived at the complex.

Investigators said Kenneth Jones pulled a rifle from the vehicle he was in and began firing it at the crowd of people.


Harvey Jones was also charged in connection to the murders.

Four others were injured during the shooting, including former "America's Next Top Model" contestant Brandy Rusher.

Brandy Rusher relives the night of the Haverstock Hill shooting.



Kenneth Jones will be transported back to Harris County within the next few weeks.
Related Topics:
newsapartmentshootingHarris CountyHouston
