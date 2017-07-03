The Harris County Sheriff's Office hopes you can help them find a young girl who has been missing more than five days.Kasandra Henry, 13, was last seen around noon on June 27 in the 4300 block of Plumeria Avenue in Baytown. She is described as a black female who is about 5'3" and weighs 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and white/blue tennis shoes.If anyone has any information regarding Kasandra's location, they're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.