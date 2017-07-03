NEWS

Have you seen her? 13-year-old Baytown girl missing more than 5 days

EMBED </>More Videos

13-year-old reported missing in Baytown. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office hopes you can help them find a young girl who has been missing more than five days.

Kasandra Henry, 13, was last seen around noon on June 27 in the 4300 block of Plumeria Avenue in Baytown. She is described as a black female who is about 5'3" and weighs 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and white/blue tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding Kasandra's location, they're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmissing girlmissing personBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Elderly woman found "brutally murdered" in home
Man gets card from family of driver that injured him
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
WH says Trump didn't obtain CNN wrestling video from Reddit
More News
Top Stories
Police: Elderly woman found "brutally murdered" in home
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
Man gets card from family of driver that injured him
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Bank robbers hit bank ATM, lead police on chase
Show More
Christie defends use of beach closed to the public
HPD: 1 person dead after shooting near Meyerland
Couple outraged over nearly $900 Uber bill
Truck hits bridge, shuts down EB lanes on Katy Fwy
Man kills son, apparently believed he was an intruder
More News
Top Video
Bank robbers hit bank ATM, lead police on chase
10 most annoying people at the beach
Singer's dining and concert venue heads to downtown
Officials investigating fatal accident on FM 528 in Alvin
More Video