Some parents who managed to get the hottest toy of the season are upset that it's not living up to its name.Apparently, people are finding that Hatchimals are not hatching. The toy is supposed to hatch from an egg when children knock, tap, or rub on its shell.Toy maker Spin Master says it is working to fix the problem. They say they're increasing customer care representatives, extending hours and increasing caller capacity.People waited in line for hours outside of stores before Christmas in an effort to purchase the popular toy. It was even being sold online for up to $300.