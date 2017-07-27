NEWS

Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home

A longtime Harris County Sheriff's deputy was found in his home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An investigation is underway after a longtime deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office was found dead in his home overnight.

The man's daughter became concerned when she couldn't reach him, and called the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office to do a welfare check. Deputies entered the man's home and made the discovery.

According to HCSO Sgt. Collier, there was a gas leak at the home, but it's not yet known if that contributed to the deputy's death. The victim was the only person home at the time.

The deputy, whose name has not yet been publicly released, has been with the sheriff's office since 1991.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will conduct an investigation.

