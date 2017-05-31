Three men were killed after a gunfight at an East Texas car dealership.Police said officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at Nissan of Greenville, which is about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.Three men were found dead inside the showroom, according to investigators.The dealership owner, Rick Ford, said that two men came to the dealership and misrepresented themselves as federal agents. They said they were waiting for someone they were planning to arrest.Ford said they waited more than two hours until their target arrived in the company of a Nissan customer. They approached the man and pulled out handcuffs to make an arrest. That's when the target pulled out a gun and started to fire, police said.The gunfight, between all three of them, happened in front of employees and customers, including children in the showroom, police said.City officials said no Greenville police officers were involved or injured.Although it's unknown how many shots were fired, some of them shattered the front glass in the dealership showroom and damaged cars and furniture.The dealership will be closed Wednesday, perhaps even longer.