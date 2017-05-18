NEWS

Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver who ran from wreckage

Ken Bradix, a longtime Planet Hollywood employee, leaves work Thursday, May 18, 2017, in New York, near the site of a deadly car crash in Times Square. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

AP and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
After a car barreled through Times Square, allegedly driven by a man high on drugs, some bystanders came to the aid of the victims he hit as others went after the suspect.

RELATED: What we know about the Times Square driver

RELATED: Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist from Michigan
Photographers snapped pictures of suspect Richard Rojas, 26, after he climbed from the wrecked car and ran through the street.

He was tackled by a group that included a ticket seller and a muscular door supervisor at a nearby Planet Hollywood restaurant.

Ken Bradix, a longtime Planet Hollywood employee, works right near the site of the deadly crash that killed an 18-year-old woman, and injured 22 others.

Bradix and a sightseeing ticket seller wrestled the fleeing suspect to the ground before police took over.

ABC News spoke to Bradix about his heroics, you can read his interview HERE.

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Related Topics:
newstimes square pedestrians strucktimes squaregood samaritanNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US detained, released 2 Turkish security officers involved in massive fight
Trump and Nixon together at Houston party
Police: George Ranch HS student made terroristic threat
Deputies respond to stabbing at Haverstock Hill Apts.
Boy faces charges for having sex with 12-year-old girl
More News
Top Stories
Police: George Ranch HS student made terroristic threat
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
Boy faces charges for having sex with 12-year-old girl
Splendora student passes out prescription drugs at school
Can hackers watch your home security cameras?
Child punished after classmate brought knife to school
Robbery suspects found inside Dekaney HS arrested
Show More
Midtown residents push back against 288 expansion
1 killed, 22 hurt in car wreck in Times Square
What we know about the Times Square driver
Victim killed in NYC crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Rocker Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging
More News
Photos
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
More Photos