Garth Brooks talks to astronauts from NASA Mission Control

Brooks got a chance to do a video chat with Expedition 52 Flight Engineers Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Garth Brooks to Mission Control.

The country star is in Houston visiting NASA for a special edition of #StudioG, a live Facebook video chat with fans that Brooks does each week about upcoming appearances, performances, social media, country music and all things Garth Brooks.

Brooks' #StudioG at NASA was in the Mission Control room, and he was joined by wife and country music singer Trisha Yearwood.



Brooks got a chance to do a video chat with Expedition 52 flight engineers Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson. They talked to Brooks and Yearwood about life, family and research.

They had a little fun too, with Fisher showing Brooks how fluids are different in space using Tropical Punch. The surface tension faces a big role in space, so liquids form into a sphere.

"We don't drink out of a cup because you wouldn't be able to hold there," Whitson said.

This all came together when Fischer recently made a post on social media about "The River" as one of his favorite songs.

"I think you have so many great songs and so many great messages, but it's the heart that you put into every performance and the soul that you put into all those songs that make them so impactful," Fischer said.

You can watch the full video on the NASA YouTube page.

