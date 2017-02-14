MEMPHIS, TN --A funeral home in Memphis, Tennessee, is offering drive-thru services so you can say your final goodbyes from the seat of your car.
WATN-TV reports that owner Ryan Bernard says he got the idea from a funeral home in California.
His main goal is to make it more convenient for families who are already dealing with losing a loved one.
The service is free for customers with funeral packages.
Bernard says the viewing would be only during visitation hours and that there's security on the property.