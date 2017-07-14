Former teacher sentenced for abusing 8-year-old student

A former teacher will spend 15 years in prison for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl more than 6 years ago.A trial completed this week when 41-year-old Miguel Angel Yepez was convicted of indecency with a child in a Harris County court room.Yepez was arrested for the abuse that took place while he was a second-grade teacher at Harvard Elementary School during 2010-2011 school year.During the trial, the victim's mother recalled asking Yepez to watch over her daughter during a divorce.Another person testified in court claiming Yepez abused her back in 2002."The jury spoke loud and clear," said Assistant District Attorney Ashley Guice. "This is a horribly sad example of betrayal by someone entrusted with protecting our children."