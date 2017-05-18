Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died

Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes died Thursday. He was 77.The death was announced by his family and reported on Fox News Channel.Ailes ran Fox News since it launched in 1996, turning it into a ratings hit and hugely influential voice in the US political landscape.He stepped down last year amid allegations of sexual assault. Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox anchor, sued him for sexual harassment, and other women came forward to support her claims. Ailes resigned July 21.He once served as a media advisor to former US President Richard Nixon, later serving advising Donald Trump during his campaign last year.