NEWS

Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

EMBED </>More Videos

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller will lead the investigation into possible Russian interference into the 2016 election. (Charles Dharapak)

WASHINGTON --
The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment came amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It followed the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey had written in a memo that Trump, in a February meeting in the Oval Office, had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The White House has denied that account.

Mueller was appointed FBI director in 2001 and led the FBI through the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. He retired in 2013.

RELATED: A timeline of James Comey's firing as FBI director
EMBED More News Videos

Here are just some of the events that led to James Comey's ouster at the FBI.



The Justice Department said Mueller has resigned from his job at a private law firm to take the job of special counsel.

The Justice Department declined to explain the decision-making involved in the appointment.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsrussiaPresident Donald TrumpFBI
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman sues Target after ball rolls through parking lot
Robert Mueller appointed special counsel to oversee Russia probe
New special counsel Robert Mueller has long history at the FBI
Low-income patients report better care and health under Obamacare: Study
Officials raid possible drug lab in Ft. Bend County
More News
Top Stories
Officials raid possible drug lab in Ft. Bend County
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
Ft. Bend teen loses only parent in tragic accident
Katie Mehnert is ABC13's Woman of the Week
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft
Show More
Woman arrested after worried driver called for help
6 ways stem cells are leading to medicinal miracles
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Attorney files for speedy trial in murder-for-hire case
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Full body-blasting workout with only one dumbbell
Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft
Katie Mehnert is ABC13's Woman of the Week
A walk in her shoes: Minnie Mouse heels sweep the nation
More Video