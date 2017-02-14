NEWS

Former Aldine ISD coach gets 60 days in jail for sex with student

(KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A former Aldine ISD high school coach gets 60 days in jail and eight years deferred adjudication probation for having sex with a student.

Eber Lopez, 36, was charged with having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student at Nimitz High School. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family, and he must turn himself into jail today.

Investigators found sexually explicit text messages from Lopez on the student's phone. Court documents also claimed the coach and student had sex at a motel on several occasions.

Aldine ISD said Lopez was fired from his job Nimitz ninth grade school as soon as the allegations came to light.

Marla Carter will have more on this story on ABC13 Eyewitness News.
