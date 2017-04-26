NEWS

Former ABC13 reporter Wayne Dolcefino injured in car crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTRK) --
Wayne Dolcefino, who worked for many years as an investigative reporter with ABC13, has been involved in a serious car crash.

Dolcefino was injured in a wreck near San Angelo early Tuesday morning. He was travelling on business for his investigative consulting firm.

University Medical Center in San Antonio has Dolcefino listed in fair condition. His wife told ABC13 he suffered injuries to his pelvis and foot, along with some cuts. He was scheduled for surgery Wednesday morning.

Currently the head of Dolcefino Consulting, Wayne worked for nearly 27 years in the 13 Undercover unit at ABC13. Before that, he worked for KTRH and KLBJ radio stations.
