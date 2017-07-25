NEWS

Firefighters search for cause of fire that destroyed duplex near TSU

Fire destroyed duplex and damaged two nearby homes near TSU.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters were working to battle a fire at a duplex near TSU.

The fire started just before 4:00 Tuesday morning Cleburne St. and Ennis.

Officials said the house was under construction and no one was living in it. It was completely destroyed.

Firefighters did work to keep the fire from spreading to the house to the right but the roof and attic did catch fire.

Renters on the first and second floor were forced to escape the home quickly.

Flames spread to the home on the left but luckily it was also unoccupied. It was also heavily damaged by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

