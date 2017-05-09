This video is unbelievable. The suspect walks up and steals a Harris County Precinct 6 SUV, seemingly without a care in the world.In the video from the store, you can see the shirtless suspect walk to the door of the SUV, get in and sit for about 15 to 20 seconds before he calmly backs out of the parking lot, and drives off into the night.Police say when they got here, the suspect had run off.He apparently hid nearby and after the Precinct 6 SUV showed up, the man waited until the deputies we're inside the store to steal the SUV.The SUV has a tracking device, and police tracked it to a ditch 17 miles from here where the suspect crashed the vehicle.He apparently knows that area because he allegedly ran to his ex-wife's house, assaulted her and her boyfriend, then ran away.The suspect was eventually found hiding next to a horse stable nearby and is now under arrest.We are told the deputy constable apparently left the car running and unlocked, although he may have thought it was locked.