Firefighters evacuate John Sealy Hospital in Galveston due to a fire

GALVESTON (KTRK) --
Firefighters are evacuating a portion of the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital in Galveston due to a fire.

The Galveston County Health District EMS says they have coordinated the transfer of 19 patients related to smoke event.
No injuries are reported and six pediatric patients have been transferred to the ER at John Sealy.

Two patients who were in labor have been transferred to the ER at John Sealy and 11 pediatric patients have been transferred to the ER at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Patients are being managed in the emergency rooms until their final destination is determined.

