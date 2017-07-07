We're following breaking news in the Richmond area, where two people were killed in a mobile home fire.The fire erupted inside the home on Hinson Street around 2 a.m., and firefighters in Fort Bend County are still at the scene.Investigators told Eyewitness News two people died in the fire, but we do not know the victim's names or ages.There are very few details about how the fire started.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.