NEWS

Two dead after fire erupts in mobile home near Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in the Richmond area, where two people were killed in a mobile home fire.

The fire erupted inside the home on Hinson Street around 2 a.m., and firefighters in Fort Bend County are still at the scene.

Investigators told Eyewitness News two people died in the fire, but we do not know the victim's names or ages.

There are very few details about how the fire started.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshouse firefatal fireRichmondFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says he and Putin 'discussing various things' and it's 'going well'
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Trump, Putin shake hands ahead of meeting
More News
Top Stories
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Teen's vision improves after lightning strike at McD's
Two-time prison escapee captured in Texas
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
4-alarm structure fire in Uptown Oakland
Show More
First Lady holed up in German hotel by massive protest
2 child sex crime fugitives among most wanted
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
EXCLUSIVE: Carjack suspect leads deputies in chase
Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons
More News
Photos
2 child sex crime fugitives among most wanted
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos