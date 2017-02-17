NEWS

Fire rips through two homes on Houston's south side

Houston firefighters have been busy overnight, fighting two large house fires.

Within about 90 minutes of each other, flames tore through two homes just four miles apart.

Firefighters found heavy flames shooting from the roof of a home on Benning and Endicott.

A man and a woman who live there were able to escape without being hurt, alongside their two dogs.

The cause of that fire is unknown.

Meantime, three women and their dogs escaped as a fire broke out at a home on Hazen and Bintliff.

Arson investigators are looking into how that fire started, as well.
