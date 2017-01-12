Fire engulfs mobile home in Pearland

Firefighters in Pearland were called to the scene of a mobile home fire early this morning.Crews worked in the dark to get control of the flames on Weeping Willow Lane and Crepe Myrtle Lane.We are not certain how the fire started, but when crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home.The house appears to have significant damage to the roof, with plenty of smoke damage visible around the windows and top of the home.SkyEye could see several fire engines at the scene.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.