Fire engulfs mobile home in Pearland
The roof and top of the home are showing heavy damage (KTRK)

PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) --
Firefighters in Pearland were called to the scene of a mobile home fire early this morning.

Crews worked in the dark to get control of the flames on Weeping Willow Lane and Crepe Myrtle Lane.

We are not certain how the fire started, but when crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home.

VIDEO: SkyEye over scene of Pearland mobile home fire
Raw video shows the scene of a fire in Pearland



The house appears to have significant damage to the roof, with plenty of smoke damage visible around the windows and top of the home.

SkyEye could see several fire engines at the scene.

