FBI raids office building in central Houston

Federal agents are "conducting a lawful law enforcement operation" in a central Houston office building, an official has confirmed to ABC13.Agents entered the building at 3100 Alabama St. late Wednesday morning.Sources tell ABC13 that employees in the office were ordered to leave immediately and take nothing with them when law enforcement arrived.Agents on the scene declined to comment on the investigation."I can confirm FBI personnel are present at that location conducting a lawful law enforcement operation. No arrests have been made," FBI spokesperson Shauna Dunlap said in a statement.No other details have been released.