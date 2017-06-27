NEWS

Father in custody after Amber Alert issued for missing 22-month-old

Father who allegedly abducted son now in custody.

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
A father accused of assaulting his child's mother and taking his 22-month-old child was arrested by authorities late Tuesday. Authorities said the child was unharmed.

An Amber Alert was issued earlier for 22-month-old Jesus Ludena, who was last seen in Galena Park.

According to Galena Park Interim Police Chief Reese Martin, authorities responded to a domestic incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of 7th Street. Jesus' mother said Alejandro Ludena, 25, assaulted her and fled the scene with Jesus.

