Father donates kidney to 14-year-old son who had kidney removed

Father donates kidney to his 14-year-old son. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 14-year-old boy and his father are recovering from surgery Sunday after the father donated his kidney to his son.

David Lipscomb is the father of 10 children. His youngest boy, 14-year-old Gage, needed him in a big way this week.

Gage was diagnosed with solitary kidney as a baby. At age 6, his left kidney was removed.

"He said he wouldn't grow, that he'd be a small person," David said. "He's 5'6" now, he's 14, average height, he does sports and he's the best of the best, plays with the best of the best."

Recently, it became clear that a transplant needed to happen.

His mother, Terrie, said the family had not previously checked to see who could be a donor.

"They asked us to start trying to find a match," Terrie said.

David was a perfect match for his son.

"It's a special Father's Day," David said. "I know he's gonna be alright."

David has been released from the hospital. Gage is in recovery at Texas Children's Hospital.

