Family shares story of survival after head-on crash in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --A young family is sharing their story after surviving a horrific crash on the Texas City Dike.
ABC13 has learned the man responsible for the head-on collision may have not been allowed in the country.
The married couple, Edith Ortiz Garza and Devin Mitchell, decided to get out of the house on April 1. They took their young daughter Eva for a ride.
The couple wanted to fish on the Texas City Dike.
Mitchell said around 8:30 p.m., a driver swerved right into his vehicle.
The impact almost killed him and his baby who was in the backseat.
"The whole dash came up into me. It made my femur pop out of my leg and completely snapped it," said Mitchell. "I learned that they were under the influence, illegal, didn't own the vehicle, and didn't have insurance on the vehicle."
His wife remembered the moment of impact.
"I can't really describe it. My heart stops. When the accident happened, my first thought was we're going to die," said Garza. "We're going to hit the water. We're not going to get out of the vehicle."
Garza and Mitchell said two mystery women including a nurse rushed over to help. One performed CPR on Eva while the other prayed over Mitchell. They want to reconnect with the women and say thanks.
Mitchell received the brunt of the impact and suffered broken bones all over his body. He was gearing up to start a new job two days after the crash. Instead of being able to provide for his family, he spent almost two weeks in ICU and a month in the hospital.
Friends and family have started a GoFundMe account to help them cover mounting medical bills.
They also are planning a benefit fundraiser on Saturday, June 10 at Al's Sports Bar at 16203 Westheimer Road.
Texas City police charged 24-year-old Robel Usiel Mendez Perez with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated. Court documents said Mendez Perez tried to run away from the scene and didn't try to help the injured.
Police officers said he admitted to drinking beer.
He is currently being held in the Galveston County jail with an immigration hold. ABC13 reached out to ICE for more information on his status in this country.
