A local family added a little furry, four-legged friend to their family over the weekend after they rescued a kitten stuck in the wall of their west Houston apartment.Trina Guerrero sent Eyewitness News video of her father rescuing a kitten in her son's room on Sunday night."My husband had to cut a hole in the wall," Alexis Griffin is heard saying in the video.Guerrero told ABC13 that her parents heard scratching in her son's bedroom wall on Sunday night.After her father cut the hole in the wall, they were shocked to see a small, gray kitten lying in the corner and crying for its mama."It was so sad," Guerrero said.Guerrero's father, Alfred Griffin, saw the kitten's mother trying to rescue her baby. And when she saw Alfred trying to help, she hissed at him and took off.After a few minutes, Alfred was able to reach inside the wall and grab a hold of the cat.The family ended up keeping it and named it Angel.The mama cat didn't come back, unfortunately, but they said they will be keeping an eye out for her.