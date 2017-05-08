Family members say a grandmother has died after a violent shooting in north Houston overnight.The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on East Sunnyside Street at Silvercrest.A neighbor told reporter Courtney Fischer he rushed to help the woman who was inside her home when she was shot. He said she was shot five or six times.The 63-year-old victim worked with special needs students in HISD.According to family, she leaves behind her eight children.We do not yet know about the suspects or whether anyone is in custody.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.