Family believes body found near Eastex is missing man

Authorities hold a press conference about a body found near the Eastex Freeway on Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family members believe human remains found along the Eastex Freeway belong to a missing 26-year-old man.

According to investigators, a freeway crew found the body "in an advanced state of decomposition" along with a crashed motorcycle and notified authorities.

The identity of the victim has yet to be determined, but family members believe the body is Gerean Brown, who was last seen leaving Mr. A's Club at 3409 Cavalcade St. on May 29. He texted a friend saying he was on his way home, but has not been seen or heard from since.

At this time, police believe the motorcycle was traveling northbound on the service road when it struck the median. Investigators have not identified any witnesses to the apparent crash.

Family members believe Brown's custom motorcycle made him the target of foul play.

No other details have been released.

