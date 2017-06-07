NEWS

26-year-old missing under suspicious circumstances in NE Houston

A 26-year-old man has been reported missing under 'mysterious circumstances' in northeast Houston, according to investigators. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators have reason to believe a 26-year-old man missing from northeast Houston disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Gerean Brown was last seen leaving Mr. A's Club at 3409 Cavalcade St. on May 29. He texted a friend saying he was on his way home, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Brown was last seen wearing a white shirt with four "X"s down the middle, white jeans and a red belt. He stands 6' 2" tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He goes by the nicknames Gee and GBaby.

Anybody with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
