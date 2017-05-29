NEWS

Fallen service members honored across Houston area

Fallen soldiers honored at Houston National Cemetery. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Across the area, Texans spent their Memorial Day honoring the many men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

In Houston, hundreds gathered at the Houston National Cemetery for a ceremony. Mayor Sylvester Turner gave remarks to conclude the service.

The city of Sugar Land hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Park. The park has a memorial wall with the names of service members from Sugar Land who died defending our country.

Residents in Sugar Land honor fallen vets on Memorial Day.

