EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2052258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents in Sugar Land honor fallen vets on Memorial Day.

Across the area, Texans spent their Memorial Day honoring the many men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.In Houston, hundreds gathered at the Houston National Cemetery for a ceremony. Mayor Sylvester Turner gave remarks to conclude the service.The city of Sugar Land hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Park. The park has a memorial wall with the names of service members from Sugar Land who died defending our country.