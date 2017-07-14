Shootings, prostitution and other illegal activities in one Houston neighborhood has a city councilman looking for answers.In an Eyewitness News exclusive, Dwight Boykins spent time riding through Third Ward with Houston police.During our ride-along with Boykins, there was a report of shots fired on Scott Street. It's something people who live around here are tired of and they want action."Super Bowl weekend, I had a shooting right there, but the guy survived," Boykins said.It's no secret that parts of Boykins' district have a crime problem.To see where the trouble spots are for himself, Boykins partnered with a Houston police officer who patrols the area and saw first-hand the issues facing people who live in District D.Off Airport Drive, Boykins finds a common problem - suspected prostitution."Why are you hiding in the corner?" Boykins said. "What we want to do is make certain we get an idea of the hot spots. A lot of residents are calling and voicing their concerns about illegal activity."Boykins said solving the problems will take more than a simple ride-along, but getting better lighting and increased patrols will be a priority.