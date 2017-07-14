NEWS

Exclusive: ABC13 ride-along with councilman on first-hand look of crime in his district

Shootings, prostitution and other illegal activities in one Houston neighborhood has a city councilman looking for answers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In an Eyewitness News exclusive, Dwight Boykins spent time riding through Third Ward with Houston police.

During our ride-along with Boykins, there was a report of shots fired on Scott Street. It's something people who live around here are tired of and they want action.

"Super Bowl weekend, I had a shooting right there, but the guy survived," Boykins said.

It's no secret that parts of Boykins' district have a crime problem.

To see where the trouble spots are for himself, Boykins partnered with a Houston police officer who patrols the area and saw first-hand the issues facing people who live in District D.

Off Airport Drive, Boykins finds a common problem - suspected prostitution.

"Why are you hiding in the corner?" Boykins said. "What we want to do is make certain we get an idea of the hot spots. A lot of residents are calling and voicing their concerns about illegal activity."

Boykins said solving the problems will take more than a simple ride-along, but getting better lighting and increased patrols will be a priority.

