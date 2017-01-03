NEWS

Ex-husband allegedly admits to brutal murder of League City mom
League City woman's murder investigation

LEAGUE CITY, TX (KTRK) --
We're learning new details about the brutal murder of League City mother Anne-Christine Johnson.

According to an arrest warrant, Shaun Hardy confessed to police that he tried killing Johnson several ways, including suffocation, stabbing and blunt force trauma.

Investigators believe she died on Dec. 8, four days before she was reported missing by her father.

Investigators said Hardy described in detail his ex-wife's final moments, according to the warrant.

Body found in missing woman's ex-husband's home



Hardy was charged with murder in connection with her death on New Year's Eve.

"I threw her on the ground, and that time I threw her with my full...as hard as I could," Hardy is quoted as saying.

Hardy allegedly confessed to then lying the woman on her left side, as blood rushed from the wounds on her head and face.

Searchers continue to look for missing League City mother, Tom Abrahams reports.



The warrant says Hardy held a knife blade to her chest, and then kicked the object with great force.

Johnson began coughing, gargling blood, and that is when Hardy allegedly grabbed for a plastic bag to put her "out of her misery."

Johnson's body was discovered after a search warrant was brought to Hardy's home on Dec. 30.

Police say Hardy sobbed as officers searched the home for a security check. Shortly after, they noticed a foul stench coming from the garage.

RELATED: Ex-husband was last person to see missing League City mother

Family fears foul play in League City mom's disappearance.



When officers ordered Hardy to open the door, the undeniable smell of rotting flesh filled the home, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators said they found a human-sized object wrapped in dark plastic and duct tape in the garage. Scented candles had also been placed around the object.

Family members were called to care for Johnson and Hardy's special needs child as Hardy was read his rights.

Johnson's ex-husband asked for a lawyer, and said he would not speak without an attorney present.

When the medical examiner unwrapped the object, officers said it was in fact the body of Anne-Christine Johnson.

Johnson had a brown plastic Kroger bag wrapped over her head, and she was wearing a t-shirt with some Christmas pajama pants.

She had two puncture wounds in her neck, a laceration to her chin, and a knife wound to the chest, all consistent with Hardy's alleged confession.

Her death would have happened four days before she was reported missing by her father, according to investigators.

Lee Johnson contacted League City police on Dec. 12, after his daughter missed a dinner date with him.

When Lee Johnson went to her home, he told investigators Hardy was there, and told him she was not at home. He also claimed she left in a white sedan.

But when League City police went to her job at Legends Sports Bar, management told them Anne had not yet picked up two paychecks they had ready for her.

