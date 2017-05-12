Evacuation lifted after tank farm fire in Beach City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1983850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some major lightning was seen over Beach City when a oil tank farm erupted in flames, ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog said.

The Mayor of Beach City said an evacuation order has been lifted after a large oil tank farm fire overnight.Beach City residents are now awaiting word on when they can return to their homes.An oil tank farm on Point Barrow Road erupted in flames earlier this morning after lightning struck the tanks.The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said crews began attacking the fire around 4:30 a.m.More fire crews were called to help support the firefighters working to extinguish the flames.Deputies worked to evacuate approximately 100 homes just half a mile from the fire.Officials designated the Beach City Community Center as a shelter for evacuees.Resident Katherine Burns said she was already awake because of the lightning when an officer told her she had to leave her home.The fire is now under control, but officials said they are worried about the chemicals in the air. Clearly, they do not want any of the residents of Beach City to breath those fumes in.The big question now is when these evacuated residents can return home.Galveston Bay Energy is the owner of the tank farm that caught fire early this morning.