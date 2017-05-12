NEWS

Evacuation lifted after tank farm fire in Beach City

EMBED </>More Videos

Beach City resident Katherine Burns describes being evacuated at 4 a.m. after a oil tank farm erupted in flames. (KTRK)

BEACH CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Mayor of Beach City said an evacuation order has been lifted after a large oil tank farm fire overnight.

Beach City residents are now awaiting word on when they can return to their homes.

An oil tank farm on Point Barrow Road erupted in flames earlier this morning after lightning struck the tanks.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said crews began attacking the fire around 4:30 a.m.

More fire crews were called to help support the firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

Major lightning over Beach City before fire engulfed tank farm
EMBED More News Videos

Some major lightning was seen over Beach City when a oil tank farm erupted in flames, ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog said.



Deputies worked to evacuate approximately 100 homes just half a mile from the fire.
Officials designated the Beach City Community Center as a shelter for evacuees.

Resident Katherine Burns said she was already awake because of the lightning when an officer told her she had to leave her home.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials said approximately 100 homes are being evacuated in Beach City.




The fire is now under control, but officials said they are worried about the chemicals in the air. Clearly, they do not want any of the residents of Beach City to breath those fumes in.

The big question now is when these evacuated residents can return home.
Galveston Bay Energy is the owner of the tank farm that caught fire early this morning.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsevacuationfireBeach City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russian fighter flies 20 feet from Navy plane over Black Sea
3 children missing, at least 6 hurt in Montgomery Co. fire
Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired
WV rules hate crime law does not cover anti-gay assaults
More News
Top Stories
3 children missing, at least 6 hurt in Montgomery Co. fire
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Passengers claim scorpion was on United flight at IAH
Best brunch spots to treat mom
5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Argument leads to road rage shooting in Fort Bend Co.
Show More
94 freebies for your week ahead
Dr. Denton Cooley: A surgeon with heart
Inside the life of confessed child killer Andrea Yates
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
More News
Top Video
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Inside the life of confessed child killer Andrea Yates
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
More Video