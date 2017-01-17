  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREET CAM: Storms bring slick roads to morning commute
Employee fires assault rifle at suspects breaking into W. Houston gun range
Employees at a west Houston gun range fought back after an attempted break in overnight. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Employees at a west Houston gun range fought back after an attempted break in overnight.

Police say that two employees stayed in the Full Armour Gun Range because of recent burglaries.

They heard noises around 12:30am, grabbed some guns and went outside. According to police, they found four men trying to break into the business.

Police say the employees detained two suspects, but two others drove off and fired shots at an employee. That's when one of the employees fired back with an AR-15.

Police say that a man with a gunshot wound showed up at West Houston Medical Center 30 minutes after the attempted burglary. It's not clear if that person was one of the suspects.

There were several shoes and electronics found in the vehicle at the gun range allegedly driven by one of the suspects, according to police.

One of the suspects who was arrested at the scene is a felon and was armed with a pistol.

