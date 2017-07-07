NEWS

Embattled Harris Co. judge suspended after allegations of drug abuse

Judge accused of drug abuse (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Judge Hilary H. Green has been suspended without pay following misconduct accusations including drug abuse.

The startling allegations leveled earlier this year by a former lover in court documents say Green abused prescription painkillers, used hard drugs like Ecstasy and cocaine, and utilized her bailiff to buy illegal substances.

Chip Babcock, Green's attorney, said the allegations are simply not true. Babcock said they stem from jilted lovers.

He said Green is a faithful public servant and will fight to stay in office.

"She's going to be fighting it. She's been doing a terrific job as a Justice of the Peace Precinct 7. She was reelected last November overwhelmingly," said Babcock. "The allegations that are in this complaint about her as to sex, drugs, and even the rock and roll are false and not true."

Judge Green is the 98th judge ever in state history to face such action.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
