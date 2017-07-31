KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Investigators are on the scene of a homicide involving an elderly woman and a robbery suspect.
The shooting happened Monday at the 20000 block of Fort Bowie Court near Katy.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman shot the man while he was trying to rob her.
Deputies said the woman also shot at another suspect, but it is not clear yet if that suspect is injured or on the loose. Meanwhile, the DPS helicopter is circling the area.
