Family members are in disbelief after an 86-year-old Winnie man at the center of a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday on High Island.Claude Credeur's wife, 81-year-old Lena Credeur, was found alive next to his body near Highway 87 and 124.The Chambers County Sheriff's office confirmed to Eyewitness News that the elderly couple had been missing earlier this week.The Silver Alert that went out was suspended Wednesday when Claude and Lena were found near Bolivar Peninsula.Both were found near the truck they were last seen in. Authorities said it was burned out.Lena Credeur was taken to UTMB Galveston.Eyewitness News spoke to a relative of the elderly couple, and she said it is unclear to them what happened."If there is a blessing in all of this is that [Mrs. Credeur] doesn't remember because she suffers from Alzheimers," the family member said.The relative said Lena Credeur was taken out of ICU at 3 a.m. this morning, and is said to be doing better.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News on this developing story.