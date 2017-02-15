Elderly woman attacked by pit bulls at senior living facility

HOUSTON (KTRK) --A friend of an elderly woman attacked by pit bulls has spoken out about how she got the dogs off the victim.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, was attacked early Monday morning at a senior living facility along Antoine near Hempstead in northwest Houston.
A resident's daughter heard the woman's screams and then went to help. She hit the dogs with a plastic chair and protected the victim until help came.
"I had to keep standing above her, or they were going for her neck. They got my shoe and everything," the resident's daughter, who asked not to be identified, told Eyewitness News.
"I didn't even have a hand to call 911. Finally, when I did, I just put on speaker and put the phone down because I was constantly hitting the dogs."
The victim's friends say she may lose a leg. Those friends have also created a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills.