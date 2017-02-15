NEWS

Elderly woman attacked by pit bulls at senior living facility

EMBED </>More News Videos

An elderly woman was attacked by two pit bulls at a senior living facility. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A friend of an elderly woman attacked by pit bulls has spoken out about how she got the dogs off the victim.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, was attacked early Monday morning at a senior living facility along Antoine near Hempstead in northwest Houston.

A resident's daughter heard the woman's screams and then went to help. She hit the dogs with a plastic chair and protected the victim until help came.

"I had to keep standing above her, or they were going for her neck. They got my shoe and everything," the resident's daughter, who asked not to be identified, told Eyewitness News.

"I didn't even have a hand to call 911. Finally, when I did, I just put on speaker and put the phone down because I was constantly hitting the dogs."

The victim's friends say she may lose a leg. Those friends have also created a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills.
Related Topics:
newspit bull attackpit bullsenior citizenselderly womanHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Waitress accused of hitting man in the face at restaurant
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag
Liberty Co. Pct. 1 constable struck while directing traffic
More News
Top Stories
Liberty Co. Pct. 1 constable struck while directing traffic
Waitress accused of hitting man in the face at restaurant
Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
Russian spy ship spotted near Connecticut naval base
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
Show More
Marijuana diversion program could let users walk free
San Fran. officials say building secure after mishap
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette
NWS ups Valentine's Day tornado count to 6
Report shows where Texas ranks in bridge repairs
More News
Top Video
Waitress accused of hitting man in the face at restaurant
Using a Neti Pot wrong can cause deadly infections
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
'Who's the daddy?' billboards draw ire of community
More Video